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Sons of God
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30 views • November 24, 2021
With the conference theme "You are Gods," Ivo Sasek is taking on what is probably the greatest challenge of his already more than 40-year speaking career. But because our extraordinary world situation demands extraordinary measures, there is no beating around the bush for him. Ivo says things that have been overdue for 2000 years. If you like breaking taboos and have always suspected that true humanity is accomplished by doing the impossible, you should not miss this meeting/training day.
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