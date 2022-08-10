Indonesia is the next Ukraine – and it's time to pay attention

Jeffrey Prather, the Prather Point





Today on The Prather Point LIVE at 4 pm ET on RUMBLE:





UVLADE BACKFIRES IN NORTH CAROLINA!

QUIT ATF AGENT -NOT GUNS CROOKS!

INDONESIA -THE NEW UKRAINE!

CINCY JUDGE STOPS USAF JABBERS!





3 WAYS TO ENGAGE. ENGAGE. ENGAGE.





➡ 1. Follow Jeffrey’s FREE NEWS FEED at JeffreyPrather.Locals.com. The latest articles, video and news you won’t find anywhere else.





➡ 2. Dump YouTube and subscribe to The Prather Point on Rumble at https://rumble.com/c/ThePratherPoint. Streaming LIVE Tuesday & Thursday at 4pm ET.





➡ 3. Visit JeffreyPrather.com and subscribe to my FREE Newsletter.





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