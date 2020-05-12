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The BASICS Of Firearm Hearing Protection Safety Gear
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13 views • May 12, 2020
Safety is NUMBER ONE. In this video I will explain several the design and use of several types of hearing protection that are great for hunting or fun on the range.
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Radians Passive Ear Muffs
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Radians Electronic Ear Muffs
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CloverTac Homepage
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CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
Radians Snug Plugs
https://amzn.to/3fwLKux
SoundGear Electronic Ear Plugs
https://amzn.to/35MC2jt
Radians Disposable Ear Plugs
https://amzn.to/2Wgg4Ce
Radians Passive Ear Muffs
https://amzn.to/2xMXxnt
Radians Electronic Ear Muffs
https://amzn.to/2YPwOC2
#TacticalLeprechaun Approved Gear
Amazon Influencer Store
https://www.amazon.com/shop/clovertacpro
CloverTac Homepage
Shirts, Swag & More
http://www.clovertac.com
CloverTac On Patreon
The Best Perks On Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/clovertac
Thank you for being a loyal friend to the
CloverTac channel! Go #FuddLyfe
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