© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(MIRROR) Just How Deadly Are Those Masks?
Follow
0
Share
Report
85 views • June 04, 2021
This video is from Sacred Serpent (Brighteon) under the heading of:
"More Proof That The Masks Are Dangerous"
Below is the link to the original video, which Youtube has already removed. because it's obvious that the truth hurts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciHa3-0-kBc&;;t=294s
Back in 2008, (Dr.?) Faulsey co-wrote a paper regarding the deaths from the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918-20. He found that most deaths were not from the effects of the virus, but from the masks that were worn, where the victim died from bacterial pneumonia that was brought about by the masks.
"More Proof That The Masks Are Dangerous"
Below is the link to the original video, which Youtube has already removed. because it's obvious that the truth hurts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ciHa3-0-kBc&;;t=294s
Back in 2008, (Dr.?) Faulsey co-wrote a paper regarding the deaths from the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918-20. He found that most deaths were not from the effects of the virus, but from the masks that were worn, where the victim died from bacterial pneumonia that was brought about by the masks.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.