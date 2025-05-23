ARE WE HEADED TOWARDS A DIGITAL DOOMSDAY?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While MIT scientists and the newly elected Pope voice growing concerns about the profound challenges artificial intelligence may pose to humanity, two of the world’s top AI pioneers are reportedly building private doomsday bunkers. At the same time, record-high levels of annotated web traffic—largely driven by bots—and the explosion of AI-generated social media accounts are raising serious alarms about the future of digital trust and human agency.
