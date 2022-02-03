Histamine and Cancer - 60 Second Cancer Update with Dr. Kevin Conners | Conners Clinic

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Well the thought was, if we could get these lysosomes to break down and thereby spill all their contents in the cell, they would effectively stimulate apoptosis and stimulate cell death. This study focused on that: "How can we weaken the lysosomal membrane." So what they did is they found that antihistamines, and in this case they used Clemastine which is an antihistamine that readily crosses the blood brain barrier because they were dealing with a brain cancer, but they found that antihistamines would break down that lysosomal barrier and spill its enzymes, all the digestive enzymes that are in lysosomes, would spill it into the cells and stimulate apoptosis thereby causing the cell to die.
So they felt that they could help kill cancer cells, glioblastoma cells which are one of the most aggressive brain cancers we have today, by using a simple over-the-counter antihistamine. Well the theory is is that we could use natural antihistamines as well! So using natural antihistamines, and I have multiple videos and blog posts on histamines and cancer not just with brain cancer but breast cancer and other cancers, that it's been proven that histamine is a stimulator to cancer because it protects that lysosomal barrier. By breaking down that barrier, we are in effect spilling digestive enzymes into the cell and causing the cell death. The interesting thing about this study is that healthy cells were protected. It didn't have that same effect on healthy cells. This is really cool, go read my blog about it called Histamine and Cancer. It's just another possible thing to add to your cancer protocol.
#histamine #cancer #alternativecancer
Read Histamine and Cancer: https://www.connersclinic.com/histami...
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