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Gluten-free Fried Chicken that almost went wrong
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170 views • February 26, 2021
I originally used a recipe that is not the one that I ended up with in the picture. I was trying something that I thought might would work but in the future, I will not use panko bread crumbs and make them into a batter. This chicken ended up coming out really good though even with the mistake!
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