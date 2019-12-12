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Pelosi: Impeachment Has Been Going on 'Two and a Half Years, Actually' -1704-6P
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46 views • December 12, 2019
In Washington, D.C., at Politico’s Women Rule Summit, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) admitted the impeachment process of President Donald Trump has been going on for “two and a half” years. When asked about criticisms of “the speed” of the House Democrats impeachment, Pelosi replied, “Speed? It’s been going on 22 months—two and a half years, actually.” She continued, “I think we are not moving with speed. Was it two a half years ago they initiated the Mueller investigation? It’s not about speed. It’s about urgency. One of the charges against the president of the United States—saying he was violating the oath of office by asking for government to interfere in our election undermining the integrity of our elections.” She added, “If we did not hold him accountable, he would continue to undermine our elections. Nothing less is at stake than the central point of our democracy, of a free and fair election not to be disrupted by foreign powers.” E-Militia Article: Pelosi: Impeachment Has Been Going on ‘Two and a Half Years, Actually’ – E-Militia News http://ow.ly/1TJT30q16JZ

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