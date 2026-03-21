BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Banks Are Losing Control—Private Lending Hits 15% | Andy Schectman
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
731 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
413 views • 2 days ago

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

*

Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah:  https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

*

While the world is distracted by war, the real transformation is happening inside the global financial system.

-

Andy Schectman returns for the Friday Night Economic Review to break down the accelerating shift away from traditional banking. Private lending has surged past 15% of the market, taking share directly from banks—and potentially driving recent moves to loosen banking regulations, freeing up over $60 billion in new lending power, while increasing systemic risk.

-

At the same time, private equity is abandoning software and SaaS in favor of hard assets like energy, telecom, physical metals and other hard assets—signaling a major pivot toward infrastructure and control of real-world systems.

-

This is a deep, no-nonsense discussion on where capital is moving, why it matters, and what it signals about the true direction of the global economy.

-

Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
powerbankingshift
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Nature Over Code: Decentralization as humanity&#8217;s last hope

Nature Over Code: Decentralization as humanity’s last hope

Ramon Tomey
Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Trump and Japanese PM Takaichi seal $40B nuclear reactor deal amid global energy shakeup

Kevin Hughes
Asian Refiners Increase U.S. Crude Imports as Middle East Conflict Constrains Supply

Asian Refiners Increase U.S. Crude Imports as Middle East Conflict Constrains Supply

Sterling Ashworth
The Collapse of Empire: How the West&#8217;s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who&#8217;s taking over

The Collapse of Empire: How the West’s GDP lies led to its collapse, and who’s taking over

Kevin Hughes
Institutional Investment Transforms Bitcoin into Global Financial Instrument, Analysis Shows

Institutional Investment Transforms Bitcoin into Global Financial Instrument, Analysis Shows

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. Central Command reports over 7,800 targets struck inside Iran

U.S. Central Command reports over 7,800 targets struck inside Iran

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy