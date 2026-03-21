Banks Are Losing Control—Private Lending Hits 15% | Andy Schectman

See exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUST Sign up as a VIP to see certain peptides like Retatrutide at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134

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Purchase the most effective weight peptide available, Next Generation GLP-1 Retatrutide - use code Sarah to save 15%: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/retatrutide-ha/?ref=vbWRE3J

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See the Peptide stack for weight loss stack in the Ultimate Peptide Guide for Weight Loss and Muscle Preservation. This guide provides common dosages and guidance on the peptide stack used by Sarah: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/the-ultimate-peptide-guide-for-weight

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While the world is distracted by war, the real transformation is happening inside the global financial system.

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Andy Schectman returns for the Friday Night Economic Review to break down the accelerating shift away from traditional banking. Private lending has surged past 15% of the market, taking share directly from banks—and potentially driving recent moves to loosen banking regulations, freeing up over $60 billion in new lending power, while increasing systemic risk.

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At the same time, private equity is abandoning software and SaaS in favor of hard assets like energy, telecom, physical metals and other hard assets—signaling a major pivot toward infrastructure and control of real-world systems.

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This is a deep, no-nonsense discussion on where capital is moving, why it matters, and what it signals about the true direction of the global economy.

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Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further