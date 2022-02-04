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I Pet Goat II - Russian Tanks Predictive Programming Ukraine Crisis - Full Normal Motion Version - By Heliofant
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226 views • February 04, 2022
Inside the cartoon "I Pet Goat II", posted in the year 2012 by the Youtube channel "Heliofant", appears a girl, wearing a coat with a tiger stamped on her back = year of the tiger = year 2022, moving a flag while tanks are arriving. Predictive Programming?
Why did the political/military crisis start in Ukraine in this year 2022? Because of the Russian tanks that were doing war exercises near the Ukrainian border?
If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:
www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com
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Why did the political/military crisis start in Ukraine in this year 2022? Because of the Russian tanks that were doing war exercises near the Ukrainian border?
If you really want to know how the current social system/matrix works, suggestion:
www.miltoncoelho.weebly.com
By,
Comentadorcommentator
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