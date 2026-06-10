Stalingrad and the Turning Point

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⚔️ In 1942, Stalingrad became the center of one of the deadliest battles in history.
What happened there shattered the myth of German invincibility and changed the course of World War II forever.
🎙️ Hear the full story.
👉 Full episode: Link in description.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3o1b8TphXJFKm8tv2WoeOb?si=5638ef43e6c446f0
#Stalingrad #BattleOfStalingrad #worldwar2 #ww2history
#russianhistory
#germanhistory
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