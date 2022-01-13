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5 Things You Will See In Heaven! (Will Make You Cry)
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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70 views • January 13, 2022
What will heaven be like according to the Bible, 5 facts about heaven that you probably didn't know and that will blow you mind. Christian motivational video on heaven and angels by Off The Kirby Ministries Joe Kirby.

*** I upload a NEW video every SATURDAY 9:30am Eastern Time. ***

✅ Recommended playlists:

My Favourite Messages:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=shYsz...

Overcoming Lust and Sin A Battle for Purity:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgZq1...

Open Air Preaching Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBz5v...
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ATTRIBUTION:
- Law of Liberty - Bible Hero: Moses, Pharaoh & the Red Sea Crossing Exodus is Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution License (reuse allowed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJCl8...
- Law of Liberty - Noah's Global Flood - Kids Bible Movie is Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution License (reuse allowed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mZpR...
- Yahshua The Word - Jonah the Prophet - Bible movie - part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rTAL...
- null - New Zealand travel Cinematic, Drone Dji Spark [HD] is Licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution License (reuse allowed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZZWiz...
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A great deal of my royalty free music comes from YouTube Royalty free music please see:
Bensound: https://www.youtube.com/bensound
AShamaluevMusic: https://www.youtube.com/user/AShamalu...
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Footage licensed through: Artgrid
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COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

🔴 If you can read this, THANK YOU for your interest in this ministry. Please also consider subscribing - Click Here: https://bit.ly/39UgotS

#offthekirb #heaven #Christian

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy