© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TASA - July 12, 2021 - 2) History Deep Dive Part 2/2 - How the Brits Hijacked our Government - Justice Anna Von Reitz
Follow
1
Share
Report
71 views • July 18, 2021
1866, after the Mercenaries War the so called Civil War, the Brits Rats replaced our confederation (American Un-incorporated State of State Business Organization) with their Evil Incorporated British State of State Organization supervised by their BAR (British Accreditation Registrar) member Abraham Lincoln. The war was meant to to install the Incorporation Evil system, lead by the Wall Street Criminal Cartel, transforming this country and every country around the world from People organization to slavery organization. Ruled by puppets called politicians, organized using policies, rules, regulation codes, and the civil rules or procedures. All for the interest of Inc. profit, protected by Police/Policy state mercenaries. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.