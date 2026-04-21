Tartaria & TimeLines

If you are under contract with The Corporation [filled out an application to identify as a RESIDENT, US CITIZEN, Constituent, voter, “driver”/in commerce, Human Resource, etc.], you are legally supporting (pledging to be ONE with/in agreement: meaning you are NOT objecting) their A.I. generated TimeLine=future growth of THEIR control over you=meaning your freedom goes ‘out the window.’---You are existing in THEIR TimeLine of controlled scarcity/shortages/poverty.

The only ‘off switch’ exists when THEY, the ELITE owners of THE CORPORATION, realize enough % of people are not complying with THEIR dictates/Codes/TimeLine!

We all will have our TimeLine be whatever it is only due to: What people allow, comply with. ..Or not---via objecting & recording the revoking/rescinding/breaking/nullification of their contracts because said was made without Full Disclosure from the DeepState Corporation of what it entailed.

We each must undo that what we each once did! ..”Come out of Her, The BEAST [Corporation], be not partakers of Her sins”(=Millions of multiplying debt-binding Codes). Otherwise, you will miss out on living under Universal Law=10 Commandments=Common Law=Garden of Eden prosperity.

We can’t make the other guy change, but each of us can change what individually we have allowed & complied with!





C2C radio 4/19/’26 Anthony Sanchez:

https://ufonexus.com/purchase-page.aspx



https://ufocurrents.com/



What They Found in the Louisiana Territory: The 1904 Fair That Cataloged and Erased a Civilization

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_Ez05nHjUQ