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Former CBS TV Detroit Anchor Karen Hudson-Samuels Dies ONLY One Day After Taking COVID Vaccine
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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663 views • February 23, 2021
I have to give credit to the Detroit TV Station for announcing that she died just one day after taking the vaccine. This is something that the media can't keep quiet for much longer. The vaccines are harming more people at an alarming rate. They needed to perform longer trials on the drugs and they were never tested on animals. The media is just as guilty as those that are injecting the vaccines and Big Pharma. Karen Hudson-Samuels’ career in broadcast journalism spanned over four decades in Detroit. The Detroit media icon was found dead at her home by her husband last Tuesday, just one day after taking the COVID-19 vaccine but the official cause of her death is still unknown.


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Detroit TV Anchor Karen Hudson-Samuels Dies One Day After Taking COVID Vaccine
CBS Detroit
https://youtu.be/xm0bhvISArs

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