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206) Dr. Wilfredo Stokes - Microondas cozinham Guatemala
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87 views • March 17, 2022
Créditos à ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/antennas.html
Março 17, 2022 | Dr. Wilfredo Stokes on populated sectors exposed to high non-ionizing radiation: https://rumble.com/vxmyof-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-on-populated-sectors-exposed-to-high-non-ionizing-radia.html
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ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/electronic-devices.html
Setembro 19, 2021 |Dr. Wilfredo Stokes on the damage caused by non-ionizing radiation emitted by electronic devices: https://rumble.com/vmp2ar-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-on-the-damage-caused-by-non-ionizing-radiation-emitted-.html
Na Guatemala, o médico e investigador guatemalteco Wilfredo Stokes partilhou ontem, 16 de Março, uma série de vídeos. O médico denunciou a situação de pessoas numa pequena cidade que queimam frequentemente os seus dispositivos electrónicos devido à radiação não ionizante emitida pelas antenas que as rodeiam. O Dr. Stokes mediu 170 W/m² e mais de 300 V/m à entrada da Câmara Municipal, uma medida altamente tóxica para os seres vivos.
Mais:
Provas de efeitos biológicos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6
Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
Aprofundamento em armas de disrupção maciça, da zombificação, à cavitação intra-craniana, termobárica, tecnologia anti-funcional, etc:
Canal: https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum
» Module 1: Assessment. How Does this New Weaponry Impact Your Body?: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-1-asessment-how-does-the-new-weaponry-impact-your-body
» Module 2: weaponry of mass disruption in detail: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-2-weaponry-of-mass-disruption-in-detail
» Module 3: Acoustic, EMF Exposures, and Devices: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-3-acoustic-emf-exposures-and-devices
» Module 4 : Geopolitical Ramifications of Direct Energy Weaponry | Whack a Brain Module 4:
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-5-geopolitical-ramifications-of-direct-energy-weaponry
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Março 17, 2022 | Dr. Wilfredo Stokes on populated sectors exposed to high non-ionizing radiation: https://rumble.com/vxmyof-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-on-populated-sectors-exposed-to-high-non-ionizing-radia.html
e
ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/electronic-devices.html
Setembro 19, 2021 |Dr. Wilfredo Stokes on the damage caused by non-ionizing radiation emitted by electronic devices: https://rumble.com/vmp2ar-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-on-the-damage-caused-by-non-ionizing-radiation-emitted-.html
Na Guatemala, o médico e investigador guatemalteco Wilfredo Stokes partilhou ontem, 16 de Março, uma série de vídeos. O médico denunciou a situação de pessoas numa pequena cidade que queimam frequentemente os seus dispositivos electrónicos devido à radiação não ionizante emitida pelas antenas que as rodeiam. O Dr. Stokes mediu 170 W/m² e mais de 300 V/m à entrada da Câmara Municipal, uma medida altamente tóxica para os seres vivos.
Mais:
Provas de efeitos biológicos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6
Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg
Aprofundamento em armas de disrupção maciça, da zombificação, à cavitação intra-craniana, termobárica, tecnologia anti-funcional, etc:
Canal: https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum
» Module 1: Assessment. How Does this New Weaponry Impact Your Body?: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-1-asessment-how-does-the-new-weaponry-impact-your-body
» Module 2: weaponry of mass disruption in detail: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-2-weaponry-of-mass-disruption-in-detail
» Module 3: Acoustic, EMF Exposures, and Devices: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-3-acoustic-emf-exposures-and-devices
» Module 4 : Geopolitical Ramifications of Direct Energy Weaponry | Whack a Brain Module 4:
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-5-geopolitical-ramifications-of-direct-energy-weaponry
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
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