BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

206) Dr. Wilfredo Stokes - Microondas cozinham Guatemala
#ElectrosmogPortugal
#ElectrosmogPortugal
68 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
87 views • March 17, 2022
Créditos à ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2022/03/antennas.html
Março 17, 2022 | Dr. Wilfredo Stokes on populated sectors exposed to high non-ionizing radiation: https://rumble.com/vxmyof-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-on-populated-sectors-exposed-to-high-non-ionizing-radia.html
e
ORWELLITO: https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/electronic-devices.html
Setembro 19, 2021 |Dr. Wilfredo Stokes on the damage caused by non-ionizing radiation emitted by electronic devices: https://rumble.com/vmp2ar-dr.-wilfredo-stokes-on-the-damage-caused-by-non-ionizing-radiation-emitted-.html

Na Guatemala, o médico e investigador guatemalteco Wilfredo Stokes partilhou ontem, 16 de Março, uma série de vídeos. O médico denunciou a situação de pessoas numa pequena cidade que queimam frequentemente os seus dispositivos electrónicos devido à radiação não ionizante emitida pelas antenas que as rodeiam. O Dr. Stokes mediu 170 W/m² e mais de 300 V/m à entrada da Câmara Municipal, uma medida altamente tóxica para os seres vivos.

Mais:
Provas de efeitos biológicos: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/951e13e9-6069-48a0-b6b5-6e6328e689e6

Tabela de conversão de unidades EMF: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/emf-tabela_unidades_equivalentes_conversao.pdf
Padrões indicativos de tolerância biológica (BAUBIOLOGIE): https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/building-biology-guidelines-english_1_orig.jpg

Aprofundamento em armas de disrupção maciça, da zombificação, à cavitação intra-craniana, termobárica, tecnologia anti-funcional, etc:
Canal: https://rumble.com/user/CelesteSolum
» Module 1: Assessment. How Does this New Weaponry Impact Your Body?: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-1-asessment-how-does-the-new-weaponry-impact-your-body
» Module 2: weaponry of mass disruption in detail: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-2-weaponry-of-mass-disruption-in-detail
» Module 3: Acoustic, EMF Exposures, and Devices: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-3-acoustic-emf-exposures-and-devices
» Module 4 : Geopolitical Ramifications of Direct Energy Weaponry | Whack a Brain Module 4:
https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/module-5-geopolitical-ramifications-of-direct-energy-weaponry



MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
emfcrime5gaidewpandemiaelectrosmogmicroondasgenocidiocastigopulsoalvo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Former Google DeepMind Researcher Resigns, Warns AI Could &#8220;Kill Us All&#8221;

Former Google DeepMind Researcher Resigns, Warns AI Could “Kill Us All”

Chase Codewell
Could a short-term, low-calorie regimen ease the burden of Crohn&#8217;s disease?

Could a short-term, low-calorie regimen ease the burden of Crohn’s disease?

Ava Grace
Study Finds Foam Mattresses Can Expose Infants to Toxic Chemicals

Study Finds Foam Mattresses Can Expose Infants to Toxic Chemicals

Coco Somers
Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Iva Greene
Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Willow Tohi
Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy