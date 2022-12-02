Posted 02December2022 Firstpost:
India Takes Over G20 Presidency with Solid Agenda in Place | Narendra Modi’s Big Diplomatic Push. G20 – an organization of 20 the world’s most powerful nations and economic powerhouses. For the next one year, India will be at the center of the organization and play the most important role in it as the group’s president. India already has a well-defined, solid and harmonious agenda for the world. Watch to know more.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.