India Takes Over G20 Presidency with Solid Agenda in Place | Narendra Modi’s Big Diplomatic Push
Jerusalem Cats
Published a day ago

Posted 02December2022 Firstpost:

India Takes Over G20 Presidency with Solid Agenda in Place | Narendra Modi’s Big Diplomatic Push. G20 – an organization of 20 the world’s most powerful nations and economic powerhouses. For the next one year, India will be at the center of the organization and play the most important role in it as the group’s president. India already has a well-defined, solid and harmonious agenda for the world. Watch to know more.

Keywords
united stateseuropean unionfood crisisrussia ukraine wareurope energy crisisnarendra modiindia g20 presidencydepoliticization

