Rick Wiles Interview with Actor, Filmmaker Dean Cain, Pt 1

Baseball legend Yogi Berra was not only a favorite of the author because of his great baseball skills and accomplishments but also for his unique sayings, commonly known as Yogi-isms.

Some memorable Yogi-isms include:

"When you come to a fork in the road, take it."

"You can observe a lot by just watching."

"No one goes there nowadays, it's too crowded."





However, the most quoted Yogi-ism is "It's like déjà vu all over again," which the author believes applies to the current financial situation. While the author does not believe that the current economic crisis is a repeat of 2008, it does resemble the stagflation that affected the country from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s, a period of high inflation, mortgage rates, and unemployment that lasted around 15 years. The author wishes that someone had advised them to buy gold in 1971 when they graduated from high school, as it has since increased from $44 to over $2,000 per ounce. The author hopes that viewers in their 20s and 30s will take their words to heart.

In other news, TruNews has a new sponsor this month, Genesis Gold Group, a Beverly Hills-based company owned by a Bible-believing Christian businessman. The company's spokesman is Hollywood actor Dean Cain, known for playing Superman in the TV series "Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" and hosting "Ripley's Believe It or Not," and serving on the NRA board of directors. Cain is also present with the author. Dean Cain joins us today for part one of two interviews.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/13/23





