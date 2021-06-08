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Body language expert reacts to Trump's latest speech
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970 views • June 08, 2021
Body language expert and former army interrogator Gregory Hartley breaks down the nonverbal cues given by former president Donald Trump in his address to the North Carolina GOP. - via STINCHFIELD, weekdays at 8PM ET on Newsmax.
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