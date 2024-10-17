Mike Adams Sermon 080 - Shampoo and Toxic Chemicals, Desensitization to Toxins and Evil Behavior

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Shampoo and Toxic Chemicals in Personal Care Products (0:00)
- Desensitization to Toxins and Evil Behavior (5:38)
- The Role of Nutrition and Natural Medicine (8:41)
- Action Items for Improving Health (10:30)
- The Importance of Niacin and Other Nutrients (10:53)
- Practical Tips for Avoiding Toxins (30:05)
- The Role of Free Will and Responsibility (37:35)
- The Consequences of Ignoring Health Advice (37:54)
- The Power of Natural Medicine (39:21)
- Final Advice and Encouragement (39:41)
