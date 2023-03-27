Create New Account
Steve Hilton: We've Lost Free Speech in America
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Fox News host Steve Hilton warns America's ideals are under threat by the Democratic Party  

This is the Democrats ideological extremism in action. 

Virtue signaling over Ukraine, the horrendous surrender to Taliban and catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan

They dont give a damn about our borders - Biden opened our border a year before Putin invaded Ukraine. 

'The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.' #foxnews #fox #thenextrevolution


Source

https://rumble.com/v2ezney-steve-hilton-weve-lost-free-speech-in-america.html



