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Brexit - The True Origins Of Brussels EU - Part One
WhyAye
WhyAye
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14 views • November 17, 2019
The globalist elite have planned the formation of the European Union for a lot longer than the people of the UK have been led to believe. Their own essays and documents show this. The lies and deceptions of the elites - and the governments they control - have spanned decades and continue to this day, with the denial of the british people's leave vote in the Brexit referendum. The treacherous manipulation and propagandizing of the populations of Europe continues unabated, and only a well informed public can stop this. Please spread this link to as many as you can. Part two will expose the second part of the Kalergi/globalist Plan - to undermine the homogeneity of all european nations through forced migration. This part of the plan is already well underway.
Links and Resources;
http://www.acasefortreason.co.uk/
https://www.wikileaks.org/wiki/Bilderberg_meeting_report_Garmisch-Patenkirchen,_1955
https://archive.org/details/WallStreetAndTheRiseOfHitlerByAntonySutton
http://www.reject-the-eu.co.uk/shared/media/EU/websites/pdf/nazi-roots-of-brussels-eu/nazi-roots-brussels-eu-EN-20170227-00-introduction.pdf
Keywords
politicselitebrexitnwoeubilderbergreferendumbrussels
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