John Birch Society CEO Responds to Recent Media Attacks

As more people awaken to the threat posed by the conspiratorial forces working to destroy national sovereignty and individual liberty, Establishment propaganda media organs are blaming and smearing The John Birch Society. Over the last few weeks, several major media outlets have reported that the JBS is responsible for the “radicalism” taking over the Right. JBS CEO Bill Hahn breaks down the deceptive smears and discusses the truth about the JBS.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.