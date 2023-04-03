Create New Account
John Birch Society CEO Responds to Recent Media Attacks
The New American
Published Yesterday |

As more people awaken to the threat posed by the conspiratorial forces working to destroy national sovereignty and individual liberty, Establishment propaganda media organs are blaming and smearing The John Birch Society. Over the last few weeks, several major media outlets have reported that the JBS is responsible for the “radicalism” taking over the Right. JBS CEO Bill Hahn breaks down the deceptive smears and discusses the truth about the JBS.

Keywords
new world orderjohn birch societythe new americangreat resetpaul dragu

