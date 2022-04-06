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4/4/2022 Miles Guo: Zheng Jiefu was deported, the son of Qu Long committed suicide, Dong Xiansheng was arrested. These incidents all forebode the ending of the CCP’s overseas pawns who have been defaming the Whistleblowers’ Movement. They will either be deported back to China, or spend the rest of their lives in the US jails