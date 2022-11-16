Israeli Attacks Continues To Kill Syrians, Iranians

Israel continues to launch attacks on Syria with the alleged goal of weakening the influence of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its allies in the war-torn country.

Late on November 8, a series of strikes targeted the al-Qa’im border crossing between Syria and Iraq. The strikes hit a convoy of about 15 vehicles that had crossed from Iraq into the Syrian side of the crossing. At least ten people, including several Iranian nationals, were reportedly killed in the strikes.

Initially, it was reported that the targeted vehicles were carrying a shipment of Iranian fuel meant for Hezbollah in Lebanon, where fuel prices have been on the rise. The Beirut-based al-Mayadeen TV said that the deadly strikes were carried out by Israeli drones.

On November 9, The Wall Street Journal confirmed in a report that Israel was behind the strikes. Nevertheless, the newspaper said that the strikes targeted vehicles suspected of smuggling Iranian weapons after it crossed the border from Iraq to the Syrian side in al-Qa’im.

The governments of Syria and Iraq have not commented on the deadly strikes, so far. Iran is also yet to confirm or deny that Iranian nationals were among the casualties.

Just five days after the attack on the Syrian-Iraqi border, on November 13 afternoon, a series of Israeli airstrikes hit Shayrat Air Base in the eastern Homs countryside in Syria’s central region.

Israeli Air Forces fighter jets launched the airstrikes from the direction of Tripoli and Hermel in Lebanon’s northern region. Several Israeli missiles were reportedly intercepted by Syrian air defense. However, a series of large explosions were reported within the key air base.

A Syrian military official acknowledged in a statement to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency that two soldiers were killed and three others were wounded as a result of the Israeli aerial attack on Shayrat Air Base. He also confirmed that the air base sustained some material losses, without providing any details.

Shayrat Air Base is not known to host any personnel of Hezbollah or any other group backed by the IRGC. Despite of this, Israeli and Arab media reported as usual that the target was an Iranian weapons shipment.

Israel resumed its attacks on Syria in October after a short pause that lasted for around a month. Three attacks targeted the outskirts of the capital, Damascus, in the last third of October causing human and material losses.

Officials in Tel Aviv claim that the recent attacks on Syria had destroyed about 90% of Iran’s military infrastructure in the country. However, the new uptake in Israeli attacks indicates that the IRGC is still as active in Syria as before.

Support SouthFront:

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qctv99yh0ewg6x5r9fy5e7lqm28t9rza4h4cy4k

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qpayzr89x3yul8924uqf6fjx6jcjklfcw5vm2dxp7r

MONERO (XMR): 84eCJf22Yz39rHwoz6vf3hdcWmbCY336eAUoLXpSj1Q3boP8crzKdDq3R5f72RjFmTJBctSH6DFRuPmEaWiQP59mBzoG2sN

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]



Mirrored : SOUTH FRONT