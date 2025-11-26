BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FAB bombing strikes on AFU positions in Huliaipole performed by pilots of the 11th Guards Army of the Air Force and Air Defense
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1341 followers
0
47 views • 1 day ago

Today is truly an FAB day!

Another video of bombing strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Huliaipole performed by pilots of the 11th Guards Army of the Air Force and Air Defense.

No one was left offended.

@voin_dv | @voin_dv on MAX

Adding: 

"Trump's meeting with MBS Saudi Arabia's (Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud) got tense over Israel"

Axios reports Trump’s meeting with MBS last week turned tense once the issue of Saudi–Israel normalization came up.

Trump pushed hard for Riyadh to join the Abraham Accords. MBS pushed back, saying Saudi society is too anti-Israel after the Gaza war to move now, and insisting any deal requires an “irreversible, time-bound path” to a Palestinian state, something Israel’s government refuses.

"Now that Iran's nuclear program has been totally obliterated and the war in Gaza has ended, it is very important to President Trump that all Middle Eastern countries join the Abraham Accords, which will advance peace in the region." — White House Official

Officials say the exchange was civil but difficult, marked by “disappointment and irritation.”

Trump also publicly offered MBS the same F-35 model Israel gets, but the next day Secretary of State Rubio privately assured Netanyahu that won’t happen. Saudis would receive a downgraded version to preserve Israel’s QME.

U.S. official to Axios: "MBS never said no to normalization. The door is open for doing it later. But the two-state solution is an issue."

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
