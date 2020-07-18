Messages from Jesus - Tribulation, Plagues, Antichrist

Jesus said: “My people, in the Gospel I said ‘Woe’ to Corozain and Bethsaida because they did not convert and repent, even after I preached to them, and I performed miracles before them. (Matt. 11:20-24) Their judgment to the nether world was even worse than Sodom, who never saw My preaching. Now America, you have killed many of My babies in abortion, and you are living abominable lives in homosexual and transgender ways. You are defying My laws in many sexual sins of fornication, adultery, and birth control in a bad way. In some ways you are even worse than Sodom, so I say ‘Woe’ to America, just as I said this to the evil towns of My day. After I protect My elect at My refuges, I will cast this evil lot into the eternal flames of hell. The devil and the Antichrist are having their brief hour in attacking the souls on earth. But My elect, who believe in Me, will be protected and rewarded in My Era of Peace, and later in heaven. Rejoice, because soon I will cleanse the earth of all of the evil ones who defy Me and persecute My faithful.”