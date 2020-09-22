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FULL SHOW: Anti-mask Protest Violently Confronted By Screaming Brainwashed Liberal
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27 views • September 22, 2020
Massive breaking news stories on the Monday transmission include the CDC admitting COVID-19 was never airborne and they published a report it was by mistake, thus making the masks meaningless, and a spy for China discovered in the NYPD. Brandon Gray went to grocery stores over the weekend warning people about the COVID hoax which resulted in a wacked out deranged leftist screaming at him in the parking lot. The Joe Biden gaffe parade continues as every event he speaks at producers a new failed moment including him admitting he can’t beat Trump. The pentagon is now reporting that China has weaponized space and this could be activated against the United States right now. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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