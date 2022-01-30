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Microwave Weapons expert Dr. Barrie Trower explains the dangers of it.......
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190 views • January 30, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims. This video is for you about microwave weapons expert dr. barrie trower explains it's dangers for humanity .Be ware what is happening in this world. if you have any doubt on this topic and you can search this on odysee.com you will several videos of his explanation about dangers of microwave weapons. In my last video's description i made or uploaded youtube video link from centersforhealthsecurity's youtube channel planning of continuing vaccination globally for following days.
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