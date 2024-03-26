Who's Behind the TikTok Ban? - Censorship Industrial Complex - The Greyzone

Is Congress pushing to ban Tiktok to protect Americans from Chinese surveillance? Or could the Israel lobby be once again pushing the censorship agenda. The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate discuss.
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.