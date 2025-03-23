AI Cℍ₳₸GPT DESTROYS HISTORY

22 mrt 2025 ✪ Voorrang voor leden op 19 maart 2025 10 producten

With a population of barely 3,400 people in 1880, no power tools, and limited workforce, we’re expected to believe they erected a grand, Romanesque-style palace in just one year? But that’s just the beginning. As we dig deeper, uncovering impossible timelines and missing records, the cracks in the mainstream narrative become undeniable. The AI itself begins to break rank, confirming the impossible logistics of these old-world structures. Were these masterpieces truly built when they say—or were they already there? The story unravels fast, and by the end, the truth is undeniable. Stay locked in, because once you see the patterns, there’s no going back.





Order today at http://www.1775coffee.com/LUNCHBREAK -

Code: LUNCHBREAK to save 15% off your order!





Thank you all for your support of this channel!

Every Subscriber, every Like, All Comments are huge in helping spread this research to new people every single week. Every Badge Member and every Patreon Member help keep this channel running. I appreciate all of the support and I can't wait for every Saturday to expose even more information to the world. And we are just getting started!





--- TO BECOME A BADGE MEMBER & HELP GROW THIS CHANNEL ---

HERE IS THE LINK: / @mylunchbreak

Join this channel to get access to perks!





T-shirts: https://my-lunch-break.myspreadshop.c...





TOP EPISODES PLAYLIST:

• MLB Top Episodes





LINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-...





LINK TO TIKTOK CHANNEL: / themylunchbreak





LINKS:





BECOME A SPONSOR OF MY LUNCH BREAK:

Shout-Outs For the next Month's Episodes!

Patreon: / mylunchbreak





T-shirts: https://my-lunch-break.myspreadshop.c...





X: / mylunchbreak_





LINK TO RUMBLE CHANNEL:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q03po-his-story-...





We are also on TikTok, Spotify & Instagram





T-shirts: https://my-lunch-break.myspreadshop.c...





Flat Earth Sun, Moon & Zodiac App:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/flat-ea...





This is all in my own opinion. Entertaining as always, and of course, you are free to believe whatever you want. I do not claim to know any of this to be 100% true. It is all based on my personal research and simply sharing what I find with you all.





Thank you for your support.





My Lunch Break Disclaimer: The content on My Lunch Break is provided for informational and entertainment purposes only. The views and opinions expressed in the videos are those of the creators and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of any organization or institution. I strive to present accurate and well-researched information, but we cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Viewers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise critical thinking. Theories discussed on this channel may be speculative, controversial, or unverified. My Lunch Break is not a substitute for professional advice, and I do not provide legal, medical, financial, or any other type of advice. Consult with qualified experts for such matters. Viewers should be aware that information and opinions may change over time, and my content may become outdated. We are not responsible for any consequences resulting from reliance on our content. By using this channel, you agree to the terms and conditions of this disclaimer. We reserve the right to change, modify, or remove content at any time. My Lunch Break disclaims any liability for actions taken based on the information provided on our channel.





Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/NvvJ5rpLBjqQ/