AAP RECOMMENDS WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS AND SURGERY FOR CHILDREN from TheHighwire.com

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/aap-recommends-weight-loss-drugs-and-surgery-for-children/
The American Academy of Pediatrics is now greenlighting dangerous drugs and aggressive surgeries for obese kids. Sound science and balanced solutions or revolving door industry influence ripe with conflicts of interest? The HighWire investigates.
#Wegovy #ChildhoodObesity #Tirzepatide #FoodCompass
POSTED: January 30, 2023