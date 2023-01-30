Create New Account
AAP RECOMMENDS WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS AND SURGERY FOR CHILDREN from TheHighwire.com
Scriptural Scrutiny
Published a day ago

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/aap-recommends-weight-loss-drugs-and-surgery-for-children/

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now greenlighting dangerous drugs and aggressive surgeries for obese kids. Sound science and balanced solutions or revolving door industry influence ripe with conflicts of interest? The HighWire investigates.

#Wegovy #ChildhoodObesity #Tirzepatide #FoodCompass

POSTED: January 30, 2023


Keywords
