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TheologyEd: I, Pet Goat 2 (Part 35) Madame Q, Irregular bleeding, and Infertility [25.08.2021]
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12 views • August 26, 2021
0:00 -- Intro
0:32 -- Ovary Attack Review
2:45 -- Madame Q's Bleeding
3:11 -- Bleeding in Research and the News
6:53 -- Post-menopausal women bleeding?
TheologyEd 2 hours ago (edited):
Hi All! Additional observations about the menstruation of Madame Q in IPG2:
.
1. Notice that at the time of menstruation, the 'older, saggy breast' (sorry!) that represents the Roman Catholic Church target is hidden. The younger breast, on the younger, healthier and prettier side (see her legs, clothes, etc.), which represents the American side, is the only target visible.
2. At the same time, we see the U.S. map being violated by the Hadit sperm stick figure, who also is in the position of violating Madame Q. It is the violation here (the 'r-pe') that appears to cause this menstruation/bleeding.
3. The blood stain points directly to the target on the U.S. breast.
.
I suspect this means that the US is a more direct target of this part of the attack on fertility and via the therapy. Rome is probably going to be targeted more in a different way -- perhaps an earthquake or something like that. (Remember, the church crumbles after RHK exits while the building shakes violently for a moment.) I'll give this more thought. This is just preliminary stuff/brainstorming. Let me know what you think.
.
To get a more complete understanding of what IPG2 has to say about these two sides of the Whore of Babylon, or about the mythology behind the 'magical necessity' of this violation or 'r-pe', see part 16 of the series here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptrlrJn_Pfo .
Blessings all! Stay safe.
2,427 viewsAug 25, 2021
TheologyEd
10.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Etm7DhHgaEA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvk5_q_FWNLLXj683h_6sPA
0:32 -- Ovary Attack Review
2:45 -- Madame Q's Bleeding
3:11 -- Bleeding in Research and the News
6:53 -- Post-menopausal women bleeding?
TheologyEd 2 hours ago (edited):
Hi All! Additional observations about the menstruation of Madame Q in IPG2:
.
1. Notice that at the time of menstruation, the 'older, saggy breast' (sorry!) that represents the Roman Catholic Church target is hidden. The younger breast, on the younger, healthier and prettier side (see her legs, clothes, etc.), which represents the American side, is the only target visible.
2. At the same time, we see the U.S. map being violated by the Hadit sperm stick figure, who also is in the position of violating Madame Q. It is the violation here (the 'r-pe') that appears to cause this menstruation/bleeding.
3. The blood stain points directly to the target on the U.S. breast.
.
I suspect this means that the US is a more direct target of this part of the attack on fertility and via the therapy. Rome is probably going to be targeted more in a different way -- perhaps an earthquake or something like that. (Remember, the church crumbles after RHK exits while the building shakes violently for a moment.) I'll give this more thought. This is just preliminary stuff/brainstorming. Let me know what you think.
.
To get a more complete understanding of what IPG2 has to say about these two sides of the Whore of Babylon, or about the mythology behind the 'magical necessity' of this violation or 'r-pe', see part 16 of the series here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptrlrJn_Pfo .
Blessings all! Stay safe.
2,427 viewsAug 25, 2021
TheologyEd
10.1K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Etm7DhHgaEA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvk5_q_FWNLLXj683h_6sPA
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