4/07/2023 -- Major fires break out across 7 states / Midwest USA -- Hot Spots turn to fires
432 views
Alex Hammer
Published 18 hours ago |

Thousands of hotspots and fires appear at once, major spread of fires and smoke across Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois. Link to view live on satellite here:Shortwave IR view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

True color view: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...

I do not think these are control burns or farmers burning their fields.

Remember when the scumbag paid pet for hire "author" named "Anna Merlan" at "vice media" wrote that smear article saying "only dutchsinse can see" the hotspots while disparaging me on earthquake forecasting?

Well, they sure look even MORE foolish now in 2023 for denying the hot spots, don't they?! https://www.vice.com/en/article/kz4jy...


https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos


