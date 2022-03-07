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The Putin Interviews 2017 (Part 4 of 4) Showtime
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83 views • March 07, 2022
The Putin Interviews 2017 (Part 4 of 4) Showtime
Showtime
https://www.sho.com/the-putin-interviews
About The Series
Oscar®-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone was granted unprecedented access to Russian president Vladimir Putin during more than a dozen interviews over two years, with no topic off-limits. This remarkable four-part documentary series provides intimate insight into Putin's personal and professional lives, from his childhood under communism, to his rise to power, his relations with four U.S. presidents, and his surprising takes on U.S.-Russian relations today. Witness the most detailed portrait of Putin ever granted to a Western interviewer.
Showtime
https://www.sho.com/the-putin-interviews
About The Series
Oscar®-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone was granted unprecedented access to Russian president Vladimir Putin during more than a dozen interviews over two years, with no topic off-limits. This remarkable four-part documentary series provides intimate insight into Putin's personal and professional lives, from his childhood under communism, to his rise to power, his relations with four U.S. presidents, and his surprising takes on U.S.-Russian relations today. Witness the most detailed portrait of Putin ever granted to a Western interviewer.
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