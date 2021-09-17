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Do Not Worry! Seek the Kingdom
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20 views • September 17, 2021
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But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Matthew 6:33
But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Matthew 6:33
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