03/22/2023 Nicole Tsai's interview with Winn Tucson: Mr. Miles Guo exposed the Chinese Communist Party's 13579 scheme back in 2017 and provided the intelligence to America. But bureaucrats at the FBI and other federal government agencies failed to act on it, which led to the American people suffering from the CCP virus and vaccines. Mr. Guo's revelations were a great embarrassment to the sellouts of the U.S. who colluded with the CCP, and as a result, became their most hated person.





03/22/2023 妮可接受Winn Tucson电台采访：郭文贵先生早在2017年就爆出中共的13579计划，并将情报提供给了美国。但是FBI等联邦政府机构的官僚们却没有对此采取行动，这导致了美国人民遭受中共病毒和疫苗的伤害。郭先生的爆料让与中共勾结的卖美贼非常难堪，也因此成为了他们最痛恨的人。



