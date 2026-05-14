When a Song Is Used Without Permission

Sabrina Carpenter spoke out after her song was used in a political ICE video. 🎵





But this story is bigger than one song… it’s about music, politics, and who controls meaning once a track goes viral.





Full episode in the link description 🎧





https://open.spotify.com/episode/2QyhrPz1JHppBYrux76D8E?si=3f93f16ec1364f29





#sabrinacarpenter#popculture#MusicControversy#viralmusic#entertainmentnews