When a Song Is Used Without Permission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sabrina Carpenter spoke out after her song was used in a political ICE video. 🎵
But this story is bigger than one song… it’s about music, politics, and who controls meaning once a track goes viral.
Full episode in the link description 🎧
https://open.spotify.com/episode/2QyhrPz1JHppBYrux76D8E?si=3f93f16ec1364f29
#sabrinacarpenter#popculture#MusicControversy#viralmusic#entertainmentnews
1