Special IG For Afghanistan Slams Biden Admin For Unprecedented Lack Of Cooperation
John Sopko:
“The lack of cooperation by state, and I’m not talking about the IGs, I’m talking about the Department of State and to a lesser extent USAID is unprecedented in the nearly 12 years that I have been the SIGAR.
And I must add in the two decades that I did congressional oversight, both in the Senate and the House, due to this refusal to fully cooperate a significant portion of SIGAR’s work, including the two reports, the five reports we did for this committee have been hindered and delayed.”
https://rumble.com/v2j99og-special-ig-for-afghanistan-slams-biden-admin-for-unprecedented-lack-of-coop.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=10
