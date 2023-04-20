Special IG For Afghanistan Slams Biden Admin For Unprecedented Lack Of Cooperation

John Sopko:

“The lack of cooperation by state, and I’m not talking about the IGs, I’m talking about the Department of State and to a lesser extent USAID is unprecedented in the nearly 12 years that I have been the SIGAR.

And I must add in the two decades that I did congressional oversight, both in the Senate and the House, due to this refusal to fully cooperate a significant portion of SIGAR’s work, including the two reports, the five reports we did for this committee have been hindered and delayed.”







