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Creatives Chat About What Is Love | Episode 73
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What Is Love? Peter and Rusty share their personal experiences on discovering what Love is to them and how they became capable of expressing Love.
Rusty shares about the time he found himself in a pit of despair in his late twenties and realized he really didn't know what love was and had to take an inner journey to discover it.
Peter relates as he describes how, in his early twenties, he was fighting suicidal thoughts until he came to the same realization that love comes from within.
We mostly chat about: our search for God; as above, so below / the macrocosm and the microcosm; recognizing oneness; the "Isness"; the Steps we take in the Journey of Life; infinity chain; Who created that; radar of the Heart; being intangible; questioning the Truth; the opposite of Love; and a whole lot more about the nature of Living Love.
Join us as Peter also reads a poem he wrote called, Leaves in the Wind and explains how it applies to our lives; plus he shares why he loves to read and write poetry.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of ideas, concepts and insights.
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Support our show by checking out our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
Rusty shares about the time he found himself in a pit of despair in his late twenties and realized he really didn't know what love was and had to take an inner journey to discover it.
Peter relates as he describes how, in his early twenties, he was fighting suicidal thoughts until he came to the same realization that love comes from within.
We mostly chat about: our search for God; as above, so below / the macrocosm and the microcosm; recognizing oneness; the "Isness"; the Steps we take in the Journey of Life; infinity chain; Who created that; radar of the Heart; being intangible; questioning the Truth; the opposite of Love; and a whole lot more about the nature of Living Love.
Join us as Peter also reads a poem he wrote called, Leaves in the Wind and explains how it applies to our lives; plus he shares why he loves to read and write poetry.
Creatives Chat is an introspective talk show hosted by Peter Lucas and Rusty Hill that features a broad spectrum of ideas, concepts and insights.
= = = = = = = = = = =
Support our show by checking out our Sponsors:
Energy Body Tuners - https://www.EnergyBodyTuners.com
Full Spectrum Performance - https://www.FSPerformance.com
Jazz Piano Pro - https://www.JazzPianoPro.com
Retro Earth Studio - https://www.RetroEarthStudio.com
We Are Historically - https://www.WeAreHistorically.com
= = = = = = = = = = =
For More Info about Creatives Chat - https://www.CreativesChat.com
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