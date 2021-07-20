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RAND PAUL ENDS DR FAUCI'S WHOLE CAREER AS HE PANICKS AND FREAKS OUT
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430 views • July 20, 2021
Published on Jul 21, 2021
Dr. Fauci had a full on-meltdown and public freakout after Sen. Rand Paul ended his career during a hearing where he exposed Dr. Fauci's previous comments about US funding and the Wuhan lab. WATCH Rand Paul EXPOSE Dr. Fauci on LIVE TV ⬇️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhGJI...
Dr. Fauci had a full on-meltdown and public freakout after Sen. Rand Paul ended his career during a hearing where he exposed Dr. Fauci's previous comments about US funding and the Wuhan lab. WATCH Rand Paul EXPOSE Dr. Fauci on LIVE TV ⬇️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhGJI...
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