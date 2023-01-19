Elfmania (1994, Amiga)

Elfmania is a beat'em up developed by Finnish company Terramarque and published by British company Renegade Software.
The game is set in a fantasy kingdom inhabitet by Elves, called Muhmulandia. The king of the land can be deposed by challenging him and his fighters and winning all fights against them. The winner will get the Dragon fan and obtain the secrets of the universe with it. You take the role of a fighter you challenges the king.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.