The Great Stupening: How AI Is Rewiring Human Thinking, an interview with Michael Burry

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As AI handles more tasks, are humans becoming less capable of critical thinking? Some experts fear excessive dependence on technology could weaken creativity, problem-solving, and independent thought. The convenience of AI may come with hidden cognitive costs.
#AI #CriticalThinking #Education #Technology #Innovation #FutureOfWork #DigitalAge
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