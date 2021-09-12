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Lin Wood pone al descubierto los más oscuros secretos del Estado Profundo
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63 views • September 12, 2021
11/09/2021. En una explosiva presentación, el abogado patriota Lin Wood se explayó en sus denuncias contra el Estado Profundo. Habló de los ataques de falsa bandera, habló de las mentiras detrás de los atentados de las Torres Gemelas en el 2001 en Nueva York, y habló de la red de pedofilia satánica y tráfico infantil de niños.
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