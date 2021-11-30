Mark Meadows Election Integrity, Decertification | Stew Peters Show

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Even for believers in America first, Donald Trump’s four years in office were difficult. From week to week, day to day, even hour to hour, the presidency could alternate between incredible and infuriating. But despite all that frustration, there was an upward trend to the Trump presidency, and to close observers, it’s clear that his final year in office was his best one. And for that, at least some of the credit has to go to President Trump’s final chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
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