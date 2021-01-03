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5/25/18 VIOLATION NATION: Weinstein, CNN, SPYGATE #1776 #ReMEMber
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3 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
5/25/18 DISCLAIMER: This Video is for entertainment purposes only and is protected by the 1st Amendment right of the United States Constitution.
Blog with Links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/violation-nation-weinstein-cnn-and-spygate-1776-memday
YAFTV received a copyright strike today so I have to be very careful until my 1st strike is removed on Monday. YAFTV will livestream with subscribers as soon as the CG strike is removed.
Please see the blog link for an update on the supposed CNN FCC "raid". The more I look into it, the more ephemeral it becomes, however, the timing of the alleged raid is certainly in accordance with the breaking of #SPYGATE and the pressure being put on FBI Director Wray by Senator Johnson to release emails between the "Sensitive Materials Team" and CNN.
Happy Memorial Day to ALL and thank you to everyone who endured through the endless wars of the last 30 years that proved to be fought not with foreign enemies as much as globalist corporate interests. My heart goes out to each soldier and your families. May peace prevail on Earth. We ARE FREE!!
Please sign and share the petition to end the Federal Reserve as our central bank:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/petition-president-congress-remove-privately-owned-federal-reserve-our-central-bank
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
1776 World Wide for Freedom for ALL! No More (Fake) War!
5/25/18 DISCLAIMER: This Video is for entertainment purposes only and is protected by the 1st Amendment right of the United States Constitution.
Blog with Links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/violation-nation-weinstein-cnn-and-spygate-1776-memday
YAFTV received a copyright strike today so I have to be very careful until my 1st strike is removed on Monday. YAFTV will livestream with subscribers as soon as the CG strike is removed.
Please see the blog link for an update on the supposed CNN FCC "raid". The more I look into it, the more ephemeral it becomes, however, the timing of the alleged raid is certainly in accordance with the breaking of #SPYGATE and the pressure being put on FBI Director Wray by Senator Johnson to release emails between the "Sensitive Materials Team" and CNN.
Happy Memorial Day to ALL and thank you to everyone who endured through the endless wars of the last 30 years that proved to be fought not with foreign enemies as much as globalist corporate interests. My heart goes out to each soldier and your families. May peace prevail on Earth. We ARE FREE!!
Please sign and share the petition to end the Federal Reserve as our central bank:
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/petition-president-congress-remove-privately-owned-federal-reserve-our-central-bank
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
1776 World Wide for Freedom for ALL! No More (Fake) War!
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