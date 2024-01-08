Create New Account
Housing The Unhoused with Stephen Wilsack and Matt Grant
According to Statistics Canada, almost half of Canadians (44%) were very concerned about their ability to afford housing or rent in the near future (2022).


Over 11% reported that they had personally experienced homelessness at some point in their lives already.


The Canadian Alliance for Homelessness reports that there are possibly over a quarter of a million homeless in Canada.


The need is absolutely massive.


Our guests today, Stephen Wilsack and Matt Grant, were inspired to become part of the solution after visiting a homeless encampment in Halifax. What started out as giving some bedding and supplies has now developed into an operation where they have raised money to erect a small village of ice fishing tents just outside City Hall. They have also been working to equip the tents with heat and power, two things that onlookers believe have already saved lives.


Stephen and Matt are with us to share what they’ve been up to and the impact that they’re having.


Thanks for joining us.


