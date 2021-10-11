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Coronavirus and the four horsemen, Pope Francis and the idolators and MUCH MORE
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60 views • October 11, 2021
To see or download any of the information shown in this episode please preview or join End Times News on TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/endtimesnewsministry
End Times News is the ministry of Pastor D, from Bulgaria, East Europe. It aims to bring a slightly different approach to the reporting and understanding of the days that we are in, not only reporting on the elite's plans to depopulate, rollout "vaccines", viruses, ecomonic collapses, government and national destabilisations to acheive their evil SDA goals, but also to show how these things were predicted in the Bible, prophecied by Jesus himself and His followers. We are in the last days, and must prepare and act accordingly. All donations to this ministry will be used to provide food, water and shelter to the poorest of the poor in Bulgaria, and to send out teams to preach the gospel and to warn them in their own native Roma languages of the agenda that we are facing. Please pray for me. Please email me at: [email protected]
God bless you
Telegram - https://t.me/endtimesnewsministry - Here you can download EVERYTHING I report on
Telegram - https://t.me/nadezhdaarmy - Here you can see our missionary work, it is run by young Roma gypsy men and boys, it will shock you and bless you.
Twitter - @ETNMinistry
Email - [email protected]
https://t.me/endtimesnewsministry
End Times News is the ministry of Pastor D, from Bulgaria, East Europe. It aims to bring a slightly different approach to the reporting and understanding of the days that we are in, not only reporting on the elite's plans to depopulate, rollout "vaccines", viruses, ecomonic collapses, government and national destabilisations to acheive their evil SDA goals, but also to show how these things were predicted in the Bible, prophecied by Jesus himself and His followers. We are in the last days, and must prepare and act accordingly. All donations to this ministry will be used to provide food, water and shelter to the poorest of the poor in Bulgaria, and to send out teams to preach the gospel and to warn them in their own native Roma languages of the agenda that we are facing. Please pray for me. Please email me at: [email protected]
God bless you
Telegram - https://t.me/endtimesnewsministry - Here you can download EVERYTHING I report on
Telegram - https://t.me/nadezhdaarmy - Here you can see our missionary work, it is run by young Roma gypsy men and boys, it will shock you and bless you.
Twitter - @ETNMinistry
Email - [email protected]
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