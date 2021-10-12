© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Duterte Said - 'Philippines Needs Another Marcos'
Follow
0
Share
Report
182 views • October 12, 2021
Mirrored from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RD5hUiT-DBg
Bongbong Marcos is Duterte's Preferred Successor. In this video, President Duterte is asking the Filipino people to bring back or elect Marcos back to Malacañang. One who can continue the legacy of the former President Marcos, whom he said as the most brilliant president the Philippines has ever had. It's time for all patriotic Filipinos to unite together and rise again as the great Mahárlika. If you really love our country, this video is for you.
WATCH, LIKE, SHARE, AND SPREAD TO ALL YOUR FRIENDS SO THAT EVERYBODY IS INFORMED ABOUT THIS URGENT MESSAGE PRESIDENT DUTERTE IS TELLING HIS PEOPLE TO ELECT MARCOS AGAIN FOR THE WELFARE OF HIS NATION.
Bongbong Marcos is Duterte's Preferred Successor. In this video, President Duterte is asking the Filipino people to bring back or elect Marcos back to Malacañang. One who can continue the legacy of the former President Marcos, whom he said as the most brilliant president the Philippines has ever had. It's time for all patriotic Filipinos to unite together and rise again as the great Mahárlika. If you really love our country, this video is for you.
WATCH, LIKE, SHARE, AND SPREAD TO ALL YOUR FRIENDS SO THAT EVERYBODY IS INFORMED ABOUT THIS URGENT MESSAGE PRESIDENT DUTERTE IS TELLING HIS PEOPLE TO ELECT MARCOS AGAIN FOR THE WELFARE OF HIS NATION.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.