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HOW CORPORATE GOVERNMENTS KILL THEIR CITIZENS!! And get away with it!!
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60 views • August 19, 2021
This is an enlightening video on how LEGAL LAW gets away with the justification of effecting human beings.. Legal law is corporate law for corporations.. Lawful law is Common Law for human beings! Learn the difference or you will never be free.
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